Take fight to terrorists, bandits’ enclaves, COAS charges commanders

The Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has tasked Army commanders to take the fight to terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the country.

He said, “You must take the fight into the identified and known enclaves of terrorists and criminals to neutralize them.”

He also said the Nigerian Army will henceforth talk to the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other perpetrators of violence in the language they understand.

General Yahaya assured Nigerians that they would be improvement in the security situation in the country shortly.

General Yahaya stated this Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the combined second and third quarters Chief of Army Staff conference in Abuja.

“I seek the understanding and support of all Nigerians to enable us serve the Nation as expected. I assure Nigerians that in days ahead, there shall be more visible signs of improved security across the Country.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to advise those fueling the crises being witnessed across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts as we remain committed to ensure peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time.

“The Nigerian Army, within the ambit of rule of law, will talk to the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other perpetrators of violence in the language they understand while ensuring that all peace-loving citizens of this Country go about their legitimate businesses and live their lives without fear or intimidation.”

He also warned commanders to be at alert as they would held responsible for security breaches in their commands

“I want to remind formation and unit commanders on the need to ensure adequate security of their bases, barracks and cantonment. Commanders would be held responsible for any security breach. The importance of leadership cannot be overemphasised especially in the military. This was aptly captured in the lecture we had on Day 1 of the Conference. It is the responsibility of a leader to develop and earn the trust of his/her subordinates. Trust built on good character is the bedrock for effective leadership which is geared towards achieving results.

“Therefore, Commanders at all levels must provide quality and good leadership while imbibing the core values of the Nigerian Army. Commanders must also ensure that they remain selfless, build and earn the respect and confidence of their subordinates in order to lead effectively.”

Continuing, he said “In the conduct of our operations, commanders must ensure that their troops maintain a state of constant alertness and vigilance at all times to avoid any surprise attack by the adversary.

“Laissez faire attitudes on the part of commanders would not be tolerated. Like I have always said, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances. To that end, I have directed the appropriate departments to come up with modalities for the evaluation of the performance of commanders in the course of their command.”

He also tasks commanders continue to cooperate and work in synergy with our sister Services, other security agencies and stakeholders while developing novel processes, strategies, and tactics to overwhelm the enemy using both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.