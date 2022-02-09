Taking APC to next level requires democratic institutions – Mustapha

As the campaign for the national chairmanship position of All Progressives Congress (APC) heats up, one of the contestants, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha, has promised to uplift internal democracy of the party with the establishment of ‘The Progressive Institute.’

He said it is a democratic institution that will help to advance good governance, party democracy and leadership.

Mustapha, who is the youngest and the current Turaki of Ilorin said in Abuja that among the immediate tasks in his manifesto is to put in place the process of establishing the Institute.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja Friday, Mustapha said the idea to establish TPI was mooted long ago during the Adams Oshiohmole-led national executive, but that it was yet to see the light of the day due to internal crises. The TPI, he said, is a necessity for addressing internal democracy, conflict resolution and democratic governance.

“Across the world today, especially in advanced democracies, democratic institutions such as the proposed TPI are known to advance openness and accountability in government. This is done by building political and civic systems that guarantee freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech,” he said.

He maintained that for APC to promote and advance sustainable democracy, institution such as TPI is necessary as the driver to safeguarding elections, promote citizen’s participation and inclusiveness.

While re-echoing his confidence and trust in APC to lead the nation in the right direction, he urged all lovers of democracy to embrace the initiative as a way forward in addressing internal crises within parties. He also likened the initiative to the US National Democratic Institute (NDI) that has helped many countries’ democracies.