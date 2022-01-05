Taking Nigeria Cadastral Mining Office to greater heights

———-







Good leaders the world over are known for their ability to face the truth head on, eloquence. They are visionary, have sincerity of purpose and above all render selfless services to humanity. These are the traits of of the Director General, Nigerian Cadastral Mining Office, Abuja, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom. In fact, they are a precision of all the qualities of a good leader which the entire universe is yearning for.

Unarguably, the Nigeria Cadastral Mining Office has been performing excellently since Engineer Nkom took over the mantle of leadership of the agency. This is based on the confidence reposed in the director general by stakeholders who are pleased with his sterling performances with particularly reference to the focus of PMB administration to make the mining industry viable as to enhance revenue generation.

One thing men of clout have in common is their taciturnity. Most goal getters do their thing without blowing the rooftop with praise singing. For Engr. Obadiah Nkom, his leadership acumen has been the story of successes recorded since his appointment in 2019. The success stories of Nigerian Cadastral Mining Office, Abuja is anchored on probity, transparency and excellent managerial acumen displayed by the agency led by Engr. Nkom. The reality on ground seems unbelievable and even unachievable to the doubting Thomases and naysayers but they are true and quite tangible for everyone to see.

It is, therefore for this reason that I am doing this feature to amplify the achievements of the current management of the Nigerian Cadastral Mining Office. The indefatigable director-general deserves accolades for his gargantuan turnaround of the agency for better service to the entire nation. The notable feats achieved by Nkom include the creation of zonal offices in Kaduna, Jos, Ibadan, Benin, Maiduguri and Enugu.

The agency has also generated N2.5 billion revenue to the federal government’s coffers, the highest revenue generated by the agency since its creation. The director general has also migrated all the office’s activities to online platform called eMC Plus for transparency and efficient service delivery to the public.

Since the beginning of social enthusiasm, provisions have been carefully structured to recognise and reward those whose performances thrilled mankind including public and private organisations and even changed communities for overall interest of all and sundry.

Unfortunately, there is vast number of remarkable men and women who have carved a niche for themselves through personal and official engagements but some of these people are rarely recognised and celebrated. Several refuse to make headlines while some either by omission or commission have been sidelined. Nkom is in the latter category of these venerated personalities. Nkom has made positive reforms that have placed the agency as one of the best performing agencies in Nigeria.

Engr. Nkom is doing everything humanly possible to make Nigeria’s mining industry more attractive to investors. He has reduced regulatory transaction cost while enhancing collaborative endeavours as necessary ingredients for creating conducive business environment for harnessing the endowed mineral deposits in Nigeria. This goes a long way to show-case the director-general’s preparedness and determination to take the agency to its place of pride in the mining industry in Nigeria.

The recent positive reforms by the agency underscore the zeal of Nkom and his dynamic team to optimise the robustness of the regulatory framework for development and harnessing abundant mineral resources in mining industry in Nigeria. The Nigeria Cadastral Mining Office is achieving excellent results based on the mission, vision, mandate and the core values of establishing the agency in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic drive to take the mining industry to the next level for economic prosperity.

It is in realisation of these critical deliverables, that a holistic automation process, through information technology and infrastructure deployment to enhance global competitiveness of the mining industry, was put in place by Engr. Nkom who has served as the 30th President of Nigerian Mining and Geo-Science Society (NMGS).

Given the DG’s robust knowledge and technical know-how in the mining industry, one can safely say that under Nkom’s watch, the Nigerian Cadastral Mining Office would certainly witness a monumental turnaround for optimal performance. Nkom’s drive for service to fatherland is inspired by his vast knowledge in the regulatory arm of the oil and gas industry. Stakeholders are in tandem with his style of leadership and administrative acumen.

A strong believer in the Nigerian project, Engr. Nkom has achieved and accomplished remarkable feats in the development of Nigeria’s mining sector. Following his appointment in 2019, Nkom enjoined all members of staff, stakeholders inclusive, to redefine Nigeria Cadastral Mining Office’s concept, ideas and structures with enthusiasm. Truly, Nkom has all it takes to do more due to his robust experience in the mining sector.

The Cadastral Mining Office was established to independently administer mineral titles to those who want to invest in the sector. It plays pivotal roles to ensure economic diversification is achieved. Nigerians should rest assure the agency’s mandate will be achieved as Nkom and his management team are capable of distinguishing themselves through hard work, honesty and commitment to the service of the country.

An administrator and patriot par excellence, Nkom is selfless, humble and a team player. It is his philosophy that managers should at all times be exemplary. He is focused on ensuring that the staff work towards the actualisation of the mining sector’s core mandate, which is necessary for any organisation to thrive. In fact, he strongly believes the mining sector has a serious role to play in helping the government implement its policies and programmes through performing its statutory roles.

Namiji writes from Abuja.