Taking sides is not in our character – Vision Media Services

The management of Vision Media Services Limited has said that taking sides is not in its character, adding that it cannot afford to offer its platforms to be used as a medium to settle scores.

The media organisation stated that “recent developments in the social media regarding our esteemed company prompted the management to issue this statement to correct the wrong notions created by a few disgruntled staff and an erstwhile friend of the company.”

In a statement by its chief operating officer, Shuaibu Mungadi, Vision Media Services said it is not in its tradition to join issues with people for expressing their views for or against the company.

The statement reads: “We feel strongly that we have to clarify the current attempt by habitual mischief makers to misguide the public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Vision Media Services Limited is a credible, responsible and dependable corporate entity that operates strictly within the basic professional and ethical standards as well as extant laws and regulations. Our rules concerning the engagement of staff and other service providers are very transparent and articulated.

“Notwithstanding, our company, like many corporate organisations, is not immune to industrial issues and disputes, especially with regards to employment contracts, productivity, frauds and other malpractices.

“In such circumstances, our company deploys internal mechanisms in line with our Human Resources rules and regulations, Nigerian Labour Laws etc and without recourse to public opinion or interference.

“However, whenever dissatisfied, the affected staff can either appeal internally or seek redress at appropriate quarters. It is, therefore, very unfortunate that some of our staff whose contracts were terminated due to issues bothering on indiscipline, mismanagement, fraud and low productivity chose to elicit sympathy from the public rather than show remorse.”