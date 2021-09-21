Talent hunt: Mikano, Boss FM unveils N11.5m car grand prize

In order to encourage talented Nigerians, foremost electricity provider, Mikano International Limited, in partnership with Boss FM, Abuja, has unveiled a grand prize of Emgrand 7 car, valued at N11.5m, for the winner of the ongoing Naija Boss Factor Talent Hunt show.

The talent hunt show gives credence to indigenous talents in different categories, including music, dance, acrobatics, fashion, technology, cinematography, puppetry, choreography, comedy, among others, with first, second and third prize winners expected to receive their prizes in December.

Speaking Tuesday at the unveiling held at Mikano office in Abuja, the CEO, BOSS FM 95.5 Abuja, Kambili Osadolor-Ehima, said that the aim is to help Nigerians to express their talents, no matter the category.

She said: “The reason behind this talent hunt is the fact that Nigeria is blessed with talents and crafts that beg for expression, yet the appropriate platform for this showcase is mostly lacking hence; BOSS FM 95.5 Abuja has put together the Naija Boss Factor as an act of Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Naija Boss Factor is the platform that amalgamates talents from the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, on one stage. It gives credence to indigenous talents of all ages in the areas of music, dance, acrobatics, fashion, technology, cinematography, puppetry, choreography, comedy and so on. It is more like using our craft to tell the Nigerian story.

“This becomes a mirror, reflexive of our experiences saved up in our ingenuity. The grand prize of a brand new car, which is EMGRAND 7, worth eleven million, five hundred and two thousand, five hundred naira (N11, 502, 500) will be presented to the winner in December.

“I urge Nigerians to register, participate and hope to win. We want to bring what’s done in America to Nigeria. However, applicants must not disqualify themselves by being western in their show of talents as the programme is designed to reflect the best of the length and breadth of Nigeria. They must be a touch of Nigerian heritage in your expression at the show.

“Registration is ongoing and ends on September 30. Auditions will hold in Abuja, Lagos, Benin, Owerri and Portharcourt and the grand finale will be December 3, 2021. Registration fee is N5,500 and people can visit our website for details.

Also speaking, the Group Marketing Manager of Mikano Motors Nigeria Limited, Karima Okunola, said that the car was assembled in Nigeria and that the company is always willing to partner with organisations to help Nigerians harness their talents.

She said: “The Sedan M Grand was assembled in Nigeria and reflects the treasures hidden in many Nigerian talents. It boasts of the best features you can think of in a modern car in its category. The car meets all the requirements the winner looks up to in a car as it boasts of the best of engine and body quality owned by Mercedes Benz and Volvo brands locally assembled at the Mikano plant in Nigeria.

“The talent hunt show is targeted at Nigerians of all talents in all aspects of life, from academia to vocational abilities and the arts that distinguishes one talent from another. It is mainly designed to bring out the diversity of the country and its hidden beauty as various people would showcase their innate abilities in their chosen art and or craft.”