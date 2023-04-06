Tallen laments low participation of women in eco-tech coys

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has expressed concern that despite the rapid growth of the country’s technology sector, only very few women have the opportunity to participate at the ecosystem which is largely dominated by men.

She lamented that it is also disheartening that only about 30% of 93 surveyed technology companies in Nigeria are owned by women and more than a third of these companies employed no woman at all (NBS).

She noted this at the second annual gender justice conference in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day organised by Christian Aid UK Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and other development partners.

She expressed concern about the continuity and interrelation between offline and online violence, harassment and discrimination against women and girls and condemned the increase of such acts.

According to her, in Nigeria, the information and communication technology (ICT) sector has contributed 18.44% to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 and the industry is projected to experience more leap in the future.

She said this growth is significant when compared to the fact that ICT contributed less than 1% to Nigeria’s GDP in 2001. However,

Also, the Country Director of Christian Aid, Temitope Fashola explained that the inaugural edition of this conference that culture, tradition and religion which are the main drivers of gender disparity and inequality also have a huge potential of reversing the situation and tilt the balance of power in favour of the marginalized.

He said the steps to achieving this are through the empowerment of women and girls to take ownership of their own development.

In his words “it is high time we amplified the alarming and fast-rising gender digital gap fostered by lack of digital skills, limited access to internet connectivity, cyber violence, harassment and abuse against women as he urged all stakeholders present to heighten the fight.

“The modern exhibition of dangerous socialization deeply entrenched in socio-cultural norms that promote gender-based discrimination is spoken against, he noted that the most vulnerable and marginalized groups should be supported in order to live life in all its fullness to thrive in communities.

“It is our hope that this conference, will significantly contribute to the promotion of transforming negative gender norms and power dynamics into constructive values and sustain ongoing partnerships and collaboration with other development partners”, Fashola said.

