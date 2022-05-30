Tambuwal congratulates Atiku, reassures of support

Sokoto state governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s primary election, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has congratulated the party’s flag-bearer in next year’s presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, upon the Wazirin Adamawa’s success in the primaries.

This was contained in the governor’s congratulatory message he personally signed Saturday.

It read in part, “It is history that after far-reaching consultations and firm convictions on my part, I decidedly, with our great party and nation at heart, withdrew my aspiration to be nominated as a presidential candidate of our party in your support.

It is also history that you are clinching this ticket under the auspices of our party for the second time, the first in Port Harcourt four years ago; and, today, to God’s glory.

“As a bastion of democracy and good governance in our country, I have no doubt that your nomination by our party at this critical juncture in our nation’s quest for Great Leap Forward, is a good omen.”

The Mutawllen Sokoto’s statement read further, “On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state, the PDP Governors’ Forum, which I humbly chair, our party men and women, I felicitate with you on this occasion.

“I assure you that we are desirous of working very closely with you to ensure our party’s victory next year by God’s grace.”

