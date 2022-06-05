Tambuwal, Daniya pick Sokoto South, North senatorial tickets









Sokoto state governor, Barr Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been declared senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto South senatorial district.



By this affirmation, Tambuwal is now seeking to represent seven local government areas: Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta and Yabo local government areas in 2023.



At the well attended event, which was held in Bodinga town, Tambuwal, who consigned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the critical care unit of an hospital, said the PDP and its presidential candidate are poised to reclaim their pride of place as the ruling party and president of the country, respectively after the general elections next year.



“APC is already in ICU (Intensive Care Unit); and we know what is happening now, between today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), they have gone back to try to trace the drawing board…which they are yet to see,” he said.



Similarly, the current deputy governor, Hon Maniru Mohammed Daniya has picked the PDP ticket to contest the Sokoto North senatorial district.



Daniya would now contest against the current occupant of the seat, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress come February 2023 general elections.



The Sokoto North senatorial district consist of eight local government areas: Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Wamakko, Kware, Bimji , Silame, Tangaza and Gudu local government areas.

