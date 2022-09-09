Tambuwal denies resigning as PDP govs’ forum chair

The Sokoto State Governor, Waziri Tambuwal, has denied resigning from his position as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

The former PDP presidential aspirant through the Director General of the forum, CID Maduabum, in a press statement on Friday said he has not resigned as Chairman of the Forum contrary to some media reports.

“This is to inform the general public and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party , that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has not resigned as Chairman of the Forum contrary to some media reports.

“Members of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM are working behind the scenes to resolve all contending issues concerning the Party. To this end a meeting of the Forum will soon be convened,” the statement read.

Blueprint had reported that the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Wali Jibrin, stepped down and he was replaced with former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

