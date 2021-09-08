Tambuwal donates 550 motorcycles, 10 Hilux to vigilant groups

To fight banditry, kidnapping and sundry criminality in the eastern part of Sokoto, the state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has donated Kasia brand 550 motorcycles and 10 operational Toyota Hilux vans to vigilante groups working with security agencies to fight armed bandits in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen in Sokoto by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Malam Mohammed Bello.

Speaking while presenting the vehicles at the Government House in Sokoto, Tambuwal said the gesture was to assist the vigilante groups in order for them to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering that will facilitate the work of security agencies in the state.

The governor also said the government has provided the groups with uniforms and monthly allowances as well as other logistics to enhance the effective discharge of their duty.

The governor commended the leadership of the vigilante groups for their sacrifices, commitment and support to the security agencies in the state.

He urged vigilante groups to ensure that their operational conduct is guided by security agencies in the state at all times, just as he warned that no form of armed volunteering (‘Yan Sa Kai) would be tolerated by the government.

While urging citizens of the state wishing to join the vigilante groups to come forward for screening, Tambuwal thanked religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation.