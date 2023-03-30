Tambuwal emerges as National Assembly clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission(NASC), has approved the appointment of Magaji Tambuwal as the clerk to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the director of public afairs of the commission, Mrs Janet Mambula, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The statement reads, “The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Magaji Tambuwal as the Clerk to the National Assembly.

“His confirmation was approved at the 573rd meeting of the commission held on Wednesday 29th March 2023.”

