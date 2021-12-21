Tambuwal lauds troops over onslaught on bandits

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lauded the recent attack and killings of bandits in Sabon Birni and Isa local governments where dozens of bandits were reportedly nuetalised.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed the governor as the armed forces hearkened to the call for national duty in the beleaguered areas of the state.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state, I applaud the patriotism and valor of all our troops and other security agencies for the successes recorded in engaging of bandits in parts of our state, particularly the eastern flank bordering Zamfara state and Niger Republic.

I also commend the synergy and cooperation, which they have all exhibited and sustained in confronting the bandits in this operation.

“I wish to once again urge them to continue to work closely with each other and the law abiding general public.

“Myself and the good people of the state are with you in spirit and letter. May God make it easier for you to overcome this menace as I reassure you of our unwavering commitment to continue to partner with you in this onerous task of re-establishment of peace in our dear state and country at large,” the governor stated.

Tambuwal appealed to the people of Sokoto state to continue to support the security agencies with relevant information so that bad elements in the society could be stamped out.