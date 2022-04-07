Tambuwal meets PDP NASS’ caucus, harps on devolution of power

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has stressed the need for devolution of more powers to states and local government areas.

Tambuwal who doubles as the Chairman PDP Governors Forum stated this recently in Abuja during his consultative meetings with PDP caucuses at the Senate and House of Representatives.

The presidential aspirant and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum met with the PDP Senators in the house of their Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and the Representatives at the residence of the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu all in Abuja.

While addressing the PDP Senators, Tambuwal said, “The center is overloaded. And we really need to go back to the local government and state where the people are and give them more responsibilities and more resources, and that is how we are going to do it”.

He hinted that he has the capacity, ability, intelligence and required experience to govern the country and proffered solutions to the various problems plaguing the country.

The Sokoto State governor while addressing the federal legislators, said, “Why I am here is because of what I tried in 2018. And to the glory of God, God made this possible for Atiku Abubakar to emerge as our party’s flagbearer in P/ Harcourt.

He continued “The season is here again and I have the strength and support of several well meaning leaders and members of our party to try again and see this time around, If i can make it to be the standard flagbearer of our party come our convention in May 28, 29, this year, God willing.

“The issues are very clear, the issues of 2018 have not left us they are still very, very valid and very much around us and they have refused to go away. Why? Because of bad governance. Bad governance of the administration at the center and I believe that in the PDP we have, what it takes to provide solutions as you have often done on the floor of the Senate and in the House of Representatives, providing alternative views.

“I have noted a number of contributions which you have made individually and collectively as a caucus on the way forward for this country, on issues of corruption, on issues of insecurity, on issues of economy and general unemployment and general state of our country.

“Something has to be done as quickly as possible as Nigeria, clearly, is on the brinks. And we can only do that through a democratic process.

“The democratic process is for us to have a standard bearer that can, by the grace of God, marshal all that it takes for us to really have our hands on the deck in solving the various issues.

“It is a job that all of us must contribute to and we must source for and identify those individuals that have the capacity to man and indeed take charge of certain sub sectors of policy and governance and unless we are able to do that to assemble a marshal of team, irrespective of wherever someone is coming from, either by his his ethnicity, his region state or his religion, we may not really get it right.

“So I am sure I can convey to you the message that: I believe that in this country, we have right people.

“What we require is that leadership that can identify those people and charge them with the responsibility of doing and discharging those responsibilities, that they are competent enough to handle and it’s not rocket science”, he said.