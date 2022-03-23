Tambuwal on 2023: Demography not zoning ‘ll determine Nigeria’s next president

The Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said more than anything, the factor of demography would determine who becomes president in 2023.

He also declared that any thought about Muslim-Muslim or Christian – Christian ticket in the nation’s political permutation in the next general elections “is dead on arrival.”

By the dictionary meaning, demography means “the study of statistics such as births, deaths, income, or the incidence of disease, which illustrate the changing structure of human populations.”

He spoke Tuesday during a meeting with former Presiding Officers of State Assemblies and House of Representatives at Fraser Suit, Central Business District Abuja.

Rather than dwelling on zoning, Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives (2011-2015), charged the PDP to be concerned about winning election and sharing power thereafter.

Tambuwal, who described himself as the most qualified to lead Nigeria come 2023 said, “from the array of those that are running now I don’t know of tomorrow, all the names being mentioned that are at the forefront of this consideration for 2023, I am the youngest of them all. Go and check our bio data, check the genuine one.”

On the choice of his party as it concerns zoning and its next candidate, the governor appealed to PDP to study previous election results ahead of next year’s general elections.

He said, “As leaders of our party, who are working towards winning election, not zoning, not winning tickets. Yes we can share ticket and everybody can take his piece and go to his zone. But you must plan to win election. That’s the reality of it. It’s not anybody’s making.

“So we must accept these realities as a party and work with these realities to win election. After we win, we can then say okay, let’s share power. Win election first, don’t win zoning, win the election and then we’ll come and share power, because the President and the Vice President cannot come from the same zone. They cannot even come from the same religion.

“In fact, they can hardly be of the same faith. If you have president and vice president; Muslim-Muslim, dead on arrival. In the current Nigerian situation, if you have both of them as Christian-Christian, dead on arrival. So you must balance the ticket.”

To be Nigeria’s president, he said, requires a lot of energy and intellectual capacity.

Looking at how governorship and House of Representatives elections were contested and won in Anambra and Plateau states respectively, he concluded that demographics, intra-party wrangling in the All Progressives Congress (APC), voter education and others would determine the 2023 general election.

He said: “So, demography is an issue that is why after the election, I appealed to PDP to study the outcome of previous elections as we proceed to 2023.”

On Jonathan’s emergence as president

The former lawmaker also recalled his role in the emergence of then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as president following the demise of President Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

He said: “When it was time for the House of Representatives to go along the Senate on the issue of Doctrine of Necessity that made Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan President, my brother and friend, Dimeji Bankole was not willing to do so. My brother and friend, Senator Dickson Seriake, who was leading the squad for ex-President Jonathan to be made acting president, was doing it the wrong way.

“There was tension and almost chaos in the House of Representatives. And we called Dickson. I sat him down. I said Dickson, if you go through that route of raising sentiments, this thing will not fly. Let’s look at it objectively, speak about Nigeria and how to save our country. If you agree, take the backseat. I am the principal officer from the North-west zone of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. We’re very aware of the situation of the country. So let me drive it and let me see who that person is that will have more affinity and affiliation to President Yar’Adua than myself- the principal officer from the zone.

“Dickson now accepted to take the back seat. We had several meetings. We had with Nafada, Ihedioha, Austin Okpara, who was outside the House of Reps but still our leader at that time. I drafted the motion that made Jonathan acting president in the House of Reps. Speaker Dimeji was a bit lackadaisical, he was not too sure. I walked up to him, as he was presiding. I said, Mr. Speaker, ‘I know that I and you have been supportive of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. It’s not about an individual now; it’s not about the President it is about this country. I must appeal to you to support this initiative.’

“He was a bit emotional. I said look Mr Speaker, it’s about this country and we must do the right thing. I brought out the motion. I said this is the motion. I drafted it. So please, allow this to go. And that was how the motion for the Doctrine of Necessity was passed in the House.”