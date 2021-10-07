Tambuwal swears in new perm secs, DGs

.

Sokoto state governor, Barr Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday swore in five new Permanent Secretaries and five Directors-General for the state civil service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Alhaji Abubakar Dikko, Abubakar Junaidu, Abubakar Sanyinna and Abdullahi Sa’idu Bafarawa while the new Directors-General are Hajiya Kulu Nuhu, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, Alhaji Sa’idu Ismail and Alhaji Bello Goronyo.

Speaking during the ceremony at the council chamber, Government House, Sokoto, Tambuwal called on the civil servants in the state to continue to give their best to the service of the state, as government is doing everything possible to make life easy for them.

He said that despite the dwelling resources in the state, the government has ensure prompt and timely payment of Salary and pension as well as gratuity of retired civil servants in the state.

“So to whom much is given much is expected, we expect from the state civil servants nothing less than excellent.

“However, for the new appointees, I charge you to continue with what has made government to appoint you to this very important position.

“That is patriotism, commitment to duty and selflessness. We expect you to use your experience in this position to improve on the service delivery of the state,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.