Tambuwal tasks auditors on prudence, accountability

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has advised auditors in the country to live up to their responsibility in ensuring prudent management of public resources.

Tambuwal made the remarks while declaring open the annual national conference and general meeting of heads of internal audit department of nigerian universities, held at the auditorium hall of Sokoto State University, Monday.

The governor, who described internal auditors as role model and springboard of prudence management of public finances, said they have a great role to play in bringing sanity and financial discipline to bear in their organizations by ensuring that leakages are blocked.

Earlier in his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, commended the efforts of auditors in the country in making the economy stable in spite of challenges.

He described the magnitude of corruption being witnessed in the country as not only the failure of governments but also the mismanagement of the country’s scarce resources.

While calling on the auditors to be up and doing in the discharge of their responsibilities, Sultan Abubakar tasked them to rededicate themselves and ensure that resources available to the country are well utilised.

Also speaking, the chairman of the conference, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Gusau, described the theme of the conference, “An appraisal of the differences between internal auditing and external auditing of organization” as relevant and appropriate, considering the role of auditing generally in both public and private organisations.

His words: “The fundamental role of auditor in any formal organization includes promoting good governance and standard with specific reference to productivity and resource control, as well as getting value for investment.

“To successfully fulfil the tasks, auditors are required to properly align their units with the dynamic of their respective organizations.

“You are to imbibe critical attributes of professionalism, as well as consistency in compliance with the rules of engagement.”