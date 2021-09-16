Tanker drivers resume supply of petroleum products in Imo

After a committee meeting of Imo state government representatives and members of the Imo State Independent Petroleum Marketers(IPM) Wednesday, it was resolved that members of the Tanker Drivers Association (TDA) who had embarked on a strike over the face-off between the state government should call off their strike.

They are to resume supply of petroleum products in the state and other affected South east states.

The 15 -man committee also resolved that it should pay a visit to a demolished filling station in Orlu town and assess the extent of damage.

It was also decided that revenue collection from petroleum marketers by Imo Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should be suspended forthwith, pending the report of the committee on a holistic approach to revenue collection. Related to this, is the committee’s resolve to look into allegations of multiple charge, harassment of tanker drivers and high-handedness of Owerri Capital Development Athourity (OCDA), its Environmental Transformation Commission counterparts, ENTRACO and other agencies with a view to coming up with a comprehensive solution to put an end to the problem.