Tanzania holds 2nd global ICT meeting

In a similar event, Tanzania holds second global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) meeting.

The three-day meeting which brought together participants from six nations across the globe, ended in Dar es Salaam at the weekend as the government and stakeholders hailed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Commission for hosting it.

The nations that took part in the second annual meeting for ICT professionals included the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Ireland, Malaysia, Rwanda and Singapore drawn from both private and public sectors.

The conference revolved around exchanging experience, discussing the role of ICT in bringing about economic development and its role in protecting natural resources.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication responsible for Communications, Dr .Jim Yonazi, hailed the ICT Commission for a good job in developing the sector through the organization of meetings and symposiums.

In another development, Dr. Yonazi called on ICT stakeholders in the country to collaborate and work hard to help the government achieve its objectives of industrialization and middle income economy by 2025.

“This commission was formed by the government to recognize experts in the sector and ease technological supply in the country.

“Therefore, if you are united and hardworking you will help the government achieve its objective of building an industrial country and become a middle income nation by 2025 because ICT is like the heart in as far as economic growth is concerned,” Dr. Yonazi stressed.

During the meeting stakeholders highlighted various challenges hindering the growth of the sector, including lack of electricity in many parties of the country and ICT equipment being expensive.

However, Dr. Yonazi promised that the government was committed to addressing the challenges.

ICT Commission Coordinator Jasson Ndunguzi thanked stakeholders for having responded and that their contributions during the three-day meeting were of paramount significance.

“We thank all participants for having attended this second annual general meeting, which is central to the development and the growth of the sector. We have gained experience and the presence of experts from other countries was a blessing in widening our ICT knowledge.

I believe now we have the capacity to support our government in achieving its objectives,” he noted.

Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) don Dr. Nkundwe Moses Mwasaga, who was among the experts said the meeting had achieved its objectives and participants were happy for the meeting.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.