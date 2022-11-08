Tanzanian fisherman rewarded for rescuing plane crash victims

Tanzanian fisherman, Jackson Majaliwa, who was among the first people to rescue victim at the scene of the plane that crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday, has been honoured by the Tanzanian government.

According to Eastern Africa, the Kagera Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, handed over a cash gift of $428 (equivalent of Tsh1 million) to the fisherman from the lakeside town of Bukoba on Monday.

Majaliwa was also offered a job with the firefighting and rescue brigade by the Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu.

While 24 passengers survived the crash, 19 died.