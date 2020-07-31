TAPP releases 2020 longlist

The Arojah Students Playwriting Prize (TAPP) has released its 2020’s longlist.

A statement released by the administrator of the prize, Paul Liam, Friday said 12 works made it into the longlist out of the 58 received from various tertiary institutions.

Among the plays longlisted are Adekeye Lukman’s “The War Within”, Aina Anuoluwapo’s “Clothes and Naked Bodies”,

Anthony Echefunachukwu Ugwu’s “The Odyssey of Hope”, Arafat Oseni Aderonke’s “The Stench”, Bayowa Ayomide’s “Recyclable Chairs” and Joko Precious’ “The Game”.

Other works longlisted for the maiden edition of TAPP are: “Justice: A Mirage”, by

Ojo Joshua Miracle; “Headless Sacrifice”, by Ojo Olumide Emmanuel Omowunmi; “A Tale Told by Idiots”, by Damilola Osuolale; “The Hidden Holes on our Crown”, by Oyewole Anyina Oluwaseyi; “Delilah’s Coin”, by Peace Chisom Ignatius; and Yusuf Abdulkadir’s “The Just Cause”.

Three winners are expected to emerge at a special award ceremony in Abuja in October, after the announcement of a shortlist of five on August 15, Liam said.

TAPP, which is being supported by MacArthur Foundation, is being judged by Ola Ifatimehin, Isaac Attah Ogezi and Okeke Izuchukwu Job.