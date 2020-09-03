Tapping into the mining subsector in Benue





A visit by the minister of mines and steels development to Benue has stimulated further interest in the sector as JOHN SHIAONDO reports.

Recently the minister of state, mines and steels development, Uche Ogah led other officials of the ministry to Benue state on a working visit.The visit according to the minister was to apprise Governor Samuel Ortom and the state government about the vision and policy focus of the federal government for the development of the nation’s mineral resources and to solicit the support and cooperation of the state government in accelerating the development of the huge commercial deposits of Barite, Coal, Limestone, Lead/Zinc and other mineral resources in the state.



Purpose of the visit



The minister said he was also in the state with the objective to sensitise mining operators and stakeholders on the need to conduct their mining operations in a safe, efficient, orderly and environmentally-friendly manner consistent with the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 in order to yield the desired mutual economic benefits for operators, host communities, state and federal governments.Benue, like most other states in Nigeria, has a lot of mineral resources that are untapped.The state is blessed with abundant mineral resources like Limestone, Gypsum, Anhydride, Koalin, Natural Gas, Salt, Petroleum Oil, Lead, Zinc, Barytes, Clay, Coal, Calcite, Germstones and Magnetite, among others.Unfortunately, most of these resources remain untapped. Whereas there is Limestone in Mbatyav and Igumale in industrial quantity, only Limestone deposits in Mbanyion in Gboko is being harnessed by Dangote Cement Company at the moment.Also about six months ago, Dangote group started mining coal at Effeche and Uwukpa communities in Ogbadibo and Okpokwu local government areas.Funnily enough, cement and coal are the only mineral deposits that are presently being tapped in the entire state.The visit of the minister therefore erupted reactions as to how beneficial it was to the state.While some people believe it would provide opportunity for the state government and the federal government to rub minds on how best the mineral resources could be harnessed, to others, it is a wake up call for the state government to begin to think of how to actively get involved in mining the mineral resources in the state.These, according to them, may reduce the conflict being experienced between communities and companies involved in mining activities in the state.



Diversity of views



A Makurdi-based businessman Dr Terver Tor Ibwase said, “It is my candid advice that cement factories be set up in Mbatyav and Igumale and a coal mine in Owukpa where these mineral resources exist in industrial quantity. If this is done, the state would become an industrial force to reckon with.”It is only wise that the state government should mine other mineral resources found in the state and use it for the development of the state in general.”More cement factories should be set up coal mines, quarry companies and other plants and industries should be given the chance to exploit these deposits for the benefit of the indigenes of the state.”Oche Ojobo, a resident of Ogbadibo in his opinion said, “Benue state is blessed with natural resources and most of them are untapped. The few being explored here are not done according to laid down rules, but if the state government is involved in the mining, we would directly benefit, the state economy would be boosted and there won’t be much issues.”



Minister stressed further



While in the state, the minister said it was the intention of the federal government to collaborate with the state to provide support for the activities of the State Chapter of Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), the majority membership of which are drawn from the state government.He said the federal government also want to encourage the state government participation in mining activities using Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with which the state can establish, invest and undertake mining activities in line with Act 2007 and the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Regulations, 2011.According to him, the apex government is supporting the creation of conducive environment for boosting mining operations and businesses in Benue and fight illegal mining and smuggling of mineral commodities. The minister further said the benefit to be derived from establishing and sustaining the mutual synergy include, increase in revenue, promotion of sustainable growth of the minerals sector, creation of employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths, economic empowerment of the host mining communities which will lead to reduction in poverty |eve| of rural communities.He called on both governments to cherish and sustain the mutually beneficial partnership so that the rich mineral endowments in the state could be transformed into wealth.



Ortom bares his mind



Governor Ortom while speaking expressed readiness of his administration to support any federal government policy that could add value to the development of the country and the state in particular.He said politics was over and it was time for development, stressing that his administration would rally round the federal government to ensure the actualisation of such policies, programmes and activities of the Buhari-led government such as the mining exploration.Governor Ortom who however noted that he would fault the federal government where necessary, told the minister that his working visit to Benue was noble as it would help in harnessing available mining potentials. He however urged the federal government to find ways to involve states while granting licence to companies that will carry out mining in states to avoid disputes with host communities.”Most times, the federal government issue licence to companies that go straight to the mining site and begin their activities, but when there is crisis, it is the state that moves in to settle it.”So, if the state governments are involved, adequate provisions would be made so that such issues of crisis would be avoided.”Few days ago, I had to set a committee headed by the deputy governor to resolve the dispute between the host community and the company mining coal in the state. But most of these companies come to the state without having the courtesy of informing the state,” he added.



Environmental crisis from mining



Recently crisis had erupted at the coal mine in Ogbadibo, where a petition written by an environmentalist Dr. Sadiq Okoh, triggeted a protest that led to the suspension of mining activities.In the petition, Dr Okoh accused Dangote Company mining coal in Owukpa community of environmental degradation, of using substandard equipment in its operations of failure to abide by the agreement entered into with the community and of contaminating the community source of drinking water.Also following the petition, communities in Okpokwu and Ogbadibo local government areas raised alarm over the activities of miners for which the youths mobilised and staged a protest to stop mining activities in the areas.They alleged that such activities have resulted in water contamination and other environmental pollution, adding that, if not properly addressed, it would result to the outbreak of strange diseases in the area.The protesters led by Okwori Onaji alleged that the mining company had failed to implement the community projects as stipulated in the contract agreement; therefore, accused the police, elders and traditional rulers in the affected communities of collecting monthly stipends from the miners at the detriment of other community members.But while in the state, the minister held interactive townhall meeting with mining operators and other stakeholders in order to resolve the issues amicablyHe also paid a courtesy call on the Ohechema and chairman, Edumoga Traditional Council in Okpokwu LGA where communities hosting coal mining activities raised alarm and complained about the pollution of their source of water supply.The minister appealed to communities to exercise patience that the federal government was doing everything possible to ensure that companies carrying out mining activities adhere strictly to their terms of operation.He cautioned the companies against involving in activities that would create bad blood between them and the host communities. He enjoined all stakeholders and parties in the disagreement that led to the suspension of mining activities by the state government to embrace peace and create enabling environment for the mining company to continue its work, stressing that the mining activity offers the community multiple socio-economic benefits, such as employment, boost in economic activities and value addition through corporate social responsibilities.