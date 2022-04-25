Taraba 2023: 6 coalition groups endorse Mamman for governor

A coalition of groups, Taraba APC Elite, Sallah Mamman pillar of the Pool Support, Taraba APC Support Forum, Taraba APC Youth Vanguard, Taraba APC Train the Trainers Forum and the Zumuntan Mata Support Group, Monday endorsed the former minister of power, Sallah Mamman, to run for the governorship seat of the state come 2023.

The secretary of the coalition group, Suleiman Aliyu Dada, who spoke at a press conference in Jalingo on behalf of the other groups said only the former minister, Sallah Mamman, possess the requisite experience, exposure, track record, and integrity, capable of leading the APC in the state.

He noted that Mamman remained the only politician with solid structure across the 16 local government area of the state.

He added that at this crucial time, the APC is in dire need of the former minister to unite all the aggrieved members of the party in the state.

“If Mamman becomes our governor, he remains the only person that would promote unity, development and peaceful co-existence among all Tarabans.

We as a people are in dire need of a visionary leader who will pick the gauntlet and re-launch the state into an Eldorado and new phase,” he stated.

He said the people of the state need to refocus on addressing the myriads of social economic and security challenges facing the state.

