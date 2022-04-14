Taraba 2023: I will consolidate on Ishaku’s achievements – Kona





A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant from Taraba state, Chief Victor Bala Kona, has promised to consolidate on the gains made by the present administration of Darius Ishaku in the state.

Kona who stated this shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, Wednesday, said he has the support of Taraba women and youths.

The former Taraba state chapter PDP Chairman said the present administration has done well, and it will be easy for the party to retain the state in 2023.

He promised that if elected as governor, he would boost the agricultural productivity of the state and work towards feeding the entire country.

On insecurity, Kona passed a vote of confidence on the incumbent governor.

According to him, the governor’s slagon of give me peace and I will give you development has assisted in securing the state.

He added that he was committed to making sure that the prevailing peace was maintainned.

On whether he was the anointed candidate to take over from the incumbent governor, he said, “Nobody has anointed me, it is only God that crown leaders. You can see the caliber of people that are with me on this project, from all the local government areas of the state and National Assembly members. This is to attest to the fact that I have support across the state.

“My campaign team is made up of various professionals, business leaders and other stakeholders.”

On the issue of zoning, Kona clarified that as the immediate past Chairman of the party in the state, it was zoning that produced the incumbent governor, adding that based on the local arrangement all the stakeholders are now clamouring that the position should be zoned to the north.

He said if they are denied, the people will respond appropriately at the right time.