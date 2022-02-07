Taraba APC chair begs aggrieved members to withdraw litigations

Taraba state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Ibrahim El-Sudi has appealed to all aggrieved members who sued the leadership of the party in the state to withdraw all their pending cases.

El-Sudi, who made the appeal while inaugurating the state exco of the party in Jalingo expressed worried that pending court cases may block the chance of APC from winning in 2023.

“What we need at this crucial time is how we can do away with our differences and come together as one to strategise on how our party can take over Taraba government house by 2023.

It is high time we use the mechanism of reconciliation to address all our grievances,” he said.

He stressed that the party belong to all, adding that all stakeholders must work collaboratively to ensure that Apc occupy government house in 2023.

He charged all the bigwigs in the party to start mobilising the electorate in the states to vote for APC in 2023.

Blueprint recalls that some aggrieved members instituted court cases against the APC leadership in the state over the outcome of the party’s primaries in 2021.