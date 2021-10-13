Taraba APC congress: Group alleges abuse of constitution, guidelines

A group under the aegis of Forum of Contestants and Like Minds of All Progressives Congress in Taraba has accused the leadership of the party of flouting the constitution and guidelines of the party in the ongoing congresses.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of their emergency meeting held in Jalingo, Tuesday, said parallel congresses were held in the state and therefore called for harmonisation of list of local government congress, saying failure to do so by the party leadership will not be accepted.

The communiqué signed by Alhaji Buba Madugu and Sani Abdullah Tullu, chairman and secretary of the forum, respectively, also called for conduct of genuine congress to allow level playing ground for all the contestants in the interest of justice.

The group also rejected the alleged plan by the party caretaker executive, led by Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi and some highly placed personalities in Abuja to hijack the party structure and machinery.

“We urge the national secretariat of the party to intervene and ensure a level playing ground, justice, fairness and equity to all members, particularly contestants of various positions in the party,” the group sai