Taraba: APC guber aspirants trade accusation, call for cancellation

Eight governorship aspirants under the platform of the All progressives Congress (APC), Taraba state, has condemned the manner in which the party primaries was conducted in the state. The aspirants have also called on the national secretariat of the party to disregard any outcome that may be presented to them at the end of the exercise. The aspirants include chief David Sabo Kente, Comrade Boboyi Kaigama and Aliyu Umar. Others are Ezekiel Afukunyo , Kabiru Umar Dodo, Alhaji Garba Umar and professor Sani Yahaya and majority of others contesting for state and national assembly seats. According to their spokesman, Chief David Sabo Kente, the procedure to conduct such exercise was adulterated as the electoral figures were manufactured to achieve a particular purpose against the will of the generality of the people. The protesting aspirants alleged that snatching of electoral materials and manufacturing of electoral figures took the order of the day. They however pointed accusing fingers to two of their colleagues whom they said have no support base but decided to engage in thugry as it has become part of their lives. They insisted that the two senators used thugs to mar the exercise. They also promised that if the national secretariat of the party cannot organize another primary, they should disqualify the least educated amongst them. Collaborating a point on the matter, comrade Kaigama said the Sunday night preceding the day of the primaries, all the aspirants signed an agreement that there should be no thugry. But he went further that the two senators, it appears cannot do without thugs and advised that they should be disqualified just as they promised to rally round whoever the party national leadership picks as their candidate outside the two they referred to as crooks. Senator Joel Ikenya in his reaction said that politics is their game and that is why they have a robust support base that will certainly give them victory at the end of the day

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.