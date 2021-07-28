Taraba APC ward congress: Members kick against imposition

As the All Progressive Congress (APC) prepares for its ward congresses this Saturday, members of the Taraba state chapter of the party Wednesday warned against imposition by big wings.

Some card carrying members of the party who spoke to Blueprint in Jalingo said the leadership of the party must give room for a transparent process.

A member of APC in Angwn Sarki ward, Jalingo, Saidu Arma said members would only elect the best and popular candidate.

He noted that even if was going to be consensus, it must be popular choice of the people.

“Only popular candidates would emerge in the forthcoming congresses and nobody can imposed their preferred choice on us” he said.

He also noted that the power brokers in the party who want to impose candidates on the basis of loyalty must know that APC in Taraba would not tolerate that this time.

He warned that if candidates were imposed on members, the party would likely be bound to have more problems during elections in future.

Also, a member of the party from mile 6 ward Jalingo, Francis Abaha warned that the party must work hard to ensure that peace and unity remains paramount.

He stressed that leaders must guide against factors that would lead to factions in the party.