Taraba APC will embark on massive reconciliation – Sabo-Kente

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba state plans to embark on massive reconciliation, after the crisis that led to its loss of the governorship election, Chief David Sabo-Kente, has said.

Sabo-Kente, a chieftain of APC in the state and frontline aspirant for gubernatorial contest, was speaking on the party’s loss of the governorship and other elections in Taraba state.

He said true reconciliation was imperative if the party intended to actualise its plan of taking over the state.

The philanthropist, who blamed APC’s loss on the internal crisis that rocked the party, said it lost the election because the issues were not resolved at the appropriate time.

”It was a matter of injury to people’s consciences, it was a severe conflict.

Unfortunately, there was no help from the National Secretariat of the party,” he said.

According to him, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s name was wrongly included on the ballot paper as the party’s flag bearer because the Supreme Court had ruled that the primary election, which brought him, was null and void.

Sabo-Kente expressed confidence that APC would have won the election as 95 per cent of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members were aggrieved APC faithful, who defected to the party.

Sabo-Kente dismissed claims that religion played a major role in the way the people voted, saying Taraba did not vote across religious lines.

On his next line of action and future plans, Sabo-Kente said he would consult with his constituents and was sure to do their bidding.

The Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) had emerged winner of the election with NNPC coming second and the APC third.

