Taraba assembly honours Danjuma @ 84

Members of the Taraba state House of Assembly Wednesday described the former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), as a patriot who has built bridges through his humanitarian gesture across the nooks and crannies of the country and Africa continent at large.

Speaker of the assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, who led other members during a special session for Gen. Danjuma’s 84th birthday, said the elder statesman has left an indelible mark in Nigeria and beyond.

He noted that Danjuma was instrumental to the creation of Taraba state in which the lawmakers are beneficiaries of today.

The special session is to mark the 84 year birthday of the former minister of defense.

The speaker lauded Danjuma gallantry while serving the nation, especially his pact in ensuring that Nigeria remains one indivisible nation.

The lawmakers said they are proud to identify with him as an indigene of the state.

Various lawmakers who cut across different political parties in their speeches described him as a stabilising factor who contributed immensely to the nation- building and Africa at large.

The lawmakers noted that without a mind like of Danjuma, the nation would’nt have been where it is today.

Members representing Takum 1 and 2 constituencies where Gen. Danjuma hails from, Garba Ajiya (PDP) and Mark Useni (PDP), lauded him for his humanitarian gesture across the country.