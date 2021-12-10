Taraba assembly jacks up 2022 budget to N149bn

Taraba state House of Assembly Wednesday jacked up the 2022 appropriation Bill presented before it by Governor Darius Ishaku from N146,781,653,671.82 to N149, 781, 653. 82.

The speaker of the House, Joseph Albasu Kunini, who stated this at the harlow chamber of House during the passage of the 2022 budget into law said the jacking up of the budget was due to sectoral allocation.

He stated that some sectors of the state economy needed to be given more priorities.

He added that budget is mere estimate predicated on the expected revenue generated.

He said the House would ensure that the allocation are duely released and implemented by the executive.

Blueprint recalled that governor Ishaku early this month laid down the 2022 budget at the hallowed chamber of the house.

Ishaku while presenting the Budget emphasised that it was another opportunity to work together to achieve what was best for Taraba state.

He noted that in implementing the 2022 Budget, government has resolved to fast track the completion of all on-going capital projects that are close to the heart of his administration.