Taraba coalition picks senatorial form for Nguroje

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, earlier today received the Nominations and Expression of Interest forms purchased for him by the Taraba Central Peoples Assembly and other coalition groups to contest the 2023 Taraba central senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group had threatened a legal action against the two -term member of the House of Representatives should he decline their clarion call for him to contest the senatorial seat, stressing that his choice was borne out of the conviction that he has acquired the requisite experience and his antecedents complete the search for a qualitative representation.

Leader of the group, Mr Dauda Mathias, stated that Honourable Nguroje, while in the House of Representatives, initiated and completed several projects across all sectors that have stood the test of time.

According to him, the forner lawmaker has continued with his philanthropy and favourable disposition of puting smiles on the faces of his people even after leaving office, stressing the need to elect him into higher office.

Responding, Honourable Nguroje appreciated the groups for their confidence in his ability to deliver and promised that he will work assiduously to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, if elected.

