Taraba: Commodore Kefas was patriotic, hardworking – Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku on Sunday said the late Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas, while in active service, displayed exemplary sense of patriotism, discipline, hard work and qualities that stood him out among his peers.

Governor Ishaku in his condolence message signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu made available to Blueprint in Jalingo, commiserated with the state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Col Agbu Kefas (rtd)and the entire Kefas dynasty of Wukari over the death of Air Commodore Kefas.

The statement stressed that the late Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas was the former military administrator of Cross River and Delta states, respectively and described the death of the retired military officer on October 1, 2021 as a monumental loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“While in active service, the deceased displayed exemplary sense of patriotism, discipline, and hard work that qualified him to stood out among his peers,” the statement said.

The governor noted that it was also for this reason that he was always chosen for difficult but crucial national assignments while in service.

He maintained that even in retirement, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas was always ready to give, and he indeed, gave the federal and the Taraba state governments the benefit of his immense wealth of experience in several areas of service.

Governor Ishaku urged his family, colleagues and the entire people of Taraba state to take solace in the fact that the deceased touched many lives positively in his lifetime and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.