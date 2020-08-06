Taraba cuts 2020 budget to N176bn

In view of the crash in the prices of oil in the international market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taraba state government Wednesday announced that it has cut its 2020 budget from N215, 823, 576, 810.00 as approved to N176, 616, 318, 475.00.

Briefing newsmen in Jalingo, the Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Solomon B. Elisha, said the budget was reduced following the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the process which started not long ago was expedited in order to meet the deadline stipulated by the SFTAS programme.

He said in the original budget, oil price was set at USD56.50 while in the revised budget, it is now proposed at USD20, adding that it was in line with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) projection and advice by the SFTAS of DLI.

“The original budget was USD/305 while the revised budget was pegged at USD/360 in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria as presented in the national budget and by SFTAS AF DLI,” he stated.

He stated that the average inflation rate was also altered from 10.81% to 14.13% as presented in the reference documents.

He added that the finance gab has increased from N84, 853, 934.00 to N96, 764, 276. 47 consists of N89, 410, 307, 635, as internal loan and N7, 353 968, 394 l, 00 for external loan.

He noted that the rise was as a result of the disproportionate reduction in the total revenue to the total expenditure.

He stated tha the state government has also made commitment of funds to some World Bank assisted projects and others as matching grants.

He said the COVID-19 responses have taken N22, 231, 687, 513.00 (12.60%) of the total expenditure of the revised budget size and it cut across sectors, bordering on crisis, recovery, mitigation, livelihood and palliative.