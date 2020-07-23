Taraba distributes drugs worth N49m to primary health care facilities

Taraba Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) Thursday commenced the distribution of drugs worth N49 million to primary health care centres across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakai, who spoke at the launching in Jalingo said the gesture marked the reintroduction of the hitherto comatose Drug Revolving Programme.

He said the programme was to address the challenge occasioned by the perennial ‘out of stock’ syndrome in the state.

He also said the massive procurement of the drugs was in line with the vision of Governor Darius Ishaku’s rescue mission, aimed at improving health care delivery in the state.

He charged the management of the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA), who are the initiators of the programme, to ensure its sustainability.