Taraba elders reject appointment of Kwararafa monarch 

Stakeholders and elders of Gassol 1 State Constituency in Taraba state, Sunday, rejected the appointment of the monarch of Kwararafa chiefdom.

Speaking while briefing journalists in Jalingo, the spokesperson of the forum, Alhaji Hamnan Tukur Kawu, urged Governor Darius Ishaku to respect the order of a Jalingo High Court restraining the government from creating a new chiefdom out of the present Gassol chiefdom.

He stated that they were out to put their records straight on issues surrounding the creation of Kwararrafa chiefdom.

“You are all aware that the creation of the Kwararafa chiefdom and the appointment of late John Agbu Tsokwa as 3rd class chief in 2019 was vehemently opposed and rejected by the stakeholders/elders of Gassol I constituency.

“This was owing to the fact that the creation of the new chiefdom out of Gassol chiefdom was improper and had no basis,” he said.

