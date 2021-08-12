Taraba FRSC reads riot act over extortion of motorists

The Taraba state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (ERSC), Mrs Selina William, Wednesday warmed personnel against extorting money from motorists.

William issued the warning while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo and described the FRSC organisation as noble and reputable in all its dealings.

She informed that the command had deployed its sectoral intelligence to fish out corrupt marshal, adding that culprits would be dismissed from the service.

She said two teams had been dismissed in the past for bribery related offences, adding that discipline and integrity would continue to be the hallmark of the organisation.

She added that the ban on markets along highways was sacrosanct to the safety of drivers and citizens.

She stated that holding markets along highways posed serious danger to both commuters and the people.

She stated that government cannot allocate markets along highways adding that since she took over as the sector commander in Taraba state, accidents drastically reduced.

She expressed the determination of the corps to save lives rather than rescue.

She also noted that the marshals’ that indulge in bribery are taking blood money.

She also advised motorists to desist from giving bribe to Marshalls, saying they should report to the command any marshal who unduly demand for bribe.