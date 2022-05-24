Taraba: Gov Ishaku, deputy, Sen. Lau win Senate tickets

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, his deputy, Haruna Manu and Sen. Shaibu Lau, Monday, emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidates for Taraba South, Central and North Aenatorial zones respectively, for the 2023 elections.

Ishaku, who was the party’s sole candidate for the Southern zone, won154 of the 158 votes cast.

The elections, which was held at the Township Stadium in Wukari, the traditional headquarters of the Jukun race, was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electorate Commission (INEC).

Speaking after his declaration as winner, Ishaku praised the peaceful conduct of the PDP primaries for various elective positions held throughout the state and noted that with what happened, the party had emerged stronger from the exercise and would continue its dominance in Taraba state politics.

He promised to provide purposeful leadership for Taraba South senatorial zone and to ensure that people’s lives are touched positively.

Leaders of the party in the zone had decided that Ishaku run as the sole candidate for the zone in recognition of his impressive and impactful performance as governor.

Also, his deputy, Haruna Manu, who won the Central zone pulled a total of 143 as his opponent, Senator Dahiru Baku withdrew from the contest at the last minutes.

In a similar development, Senator Shaibu Lau scored a total of 92 to defeat his closest opponent, the former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr David Kassa, who scored 73.

