Taraba Gov Ishaku presents N146.7bn budget for 2022 fiscal year

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku on Friday laid the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N146, 781,653,671.82 to the House of Assembly for consideration.

Ishaku, while laying down the budget, said it was another opportunity to work together to achieve what was best for the state.

He stressed that the 2022 budget was tagged “Budget of Hope and consolidation.”

He said in implementing the 2022 budget, the government had resolved to fast track the completion of all on-going capital projects that were close to the heart of his administration.

“The resolution is sacrosanct so that we will not bequeath any project for the succeeding administration. Therefore the implementation of the 2022 Budget will be guided by the following: Even though revenue generation/collection has remained our major fiscal problem, all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) must ensure that they vigorously collect, account for and remit their internally-generated revenue.

“All ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) must grow their revenue and plug all linkages. In achieving the objectives of this year budget, my administration will be bold, decisive and take urgent actions. So we will act as may be required.

“All ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) must, however, continue to rationalise their expenditures as we cannot afford waste. In reality our largest expenditure items are personnel cost and capital expenditure which account for over 70% of the 2022 Budget,” he said.

He added: “In ensuring that all on-going capital projects are completed, my administration will likely resort to borrowing to finance our fiscal gaps as encapsulated in the 2022 Budget in line with Section 41 (1)a of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 specified that borrowings are essentially for Capital Expenditure and Human Development.

Also the implementation of the 2022 Budget will welcome citizen’s participation via monitoring or oversight due to our administration’s signed-in in Open Government Partnership (OGP).”