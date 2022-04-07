Taraba guber 2023: Why Dodo holds the ace

The recent entry of prominent lawyer Damian Dodo SAN into the Taraba 2023 governorship race is no doubt shaking the waters and altering the calculations of politicians and speculations of political commentators. His move to occupy Taraba Government House in Jalingo by the recent purchase of his nomination form came after months of speculations that he was interested in becoming Taraba’s helmsman.





As a lawyer with over 35 years post call experience, he is reputed not to have a single stain attached to his name. This is despite handling several high profile cases for private individuals and entities as well as assignments for federal government.

Despite the highly religious nature of Taraba politics, Damian Dodo SAN, OFR, a Knight of St. Gregory was born into a Christian home. Damian grew in the midst of Muslims with members of his extended family mostly practicing the Islamic faith.

That’s why it is not surprising that most people angling, calling and supporting him to run for governor are Muslims which is due to his excellent human relations traits.

However, Damian’s major challenge is the zoning debate as there are agitations by people from the Muri zone that power should return to Taraba North In line with the internal zoning policy of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state as he is from Taraba South where the incumbent governor hails from.

Secondly, he is perceived by the political elite as a new comer who wants to reap from where he did not sow. To them he should remain in Abuja and continue practicing law and allow politicians to play politics.

Another narrative which is not in his favour is that he is too elitist. Only those who reside in Abuja know him and hear of his name. That his gate needs to be widely open for everybody to come in if he must succeed in the game of politics. Judging from the calibre of persons who went to purchase the nomination forms on his behalf were mostly senior lawyers, politically they say it was wrong.

Damian Dodo, a man of many firsts, was admitted into the Nigerian Bar at the age of 20, a feat that has remained unprecedented till date. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in his 30s, making him the youngest member of the Inner Bar as at the time he was admitted.

Damian Dodo is the first SAN from Taraba state, his law firm also produced the second member of the Inner Bar from Taraba state, Nasiru Dangiri, SAN.

He has served as chairman of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, chairman of the Federal Government of Nigeria Independent Investigative Panel on the Defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Until recently he was a member of National judicial Council, Nigeria’s apex judicial regulator. He is also a recipient of the national honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) in recognition of his Invaluable services to Nigeria.

Damian Dodo is a fellow of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and was recently decorated with a honourary doctorate in law by the Federal University Wukari, Taraba state in addition to several honours he has received from professional bodies, corporate organisations, groups and associations.

Meticulous in his engagements, highly professional in his official activities, stickler for ethics and time, philanthropic in disposition, Damian Dodo is set to upstage the apple’s cart as the mere mention of his name sends shivers down the spine of his prospective competitors.

The days ahead promise to be interesting.

Ibrahim Gaddafi Tanko,

Abuja

[email protected]