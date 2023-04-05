Taraba guber: APC’s loss and the price of tyranny

It is a known fact that healthy party politics depends largely on free flow of information between its leadership and membership, most especially, those vying for political offices under such a party.

The right to speak and be heard, as well as the ability to address complaints and sundry issues when such arise is no doubt a major determinant to how well a party will perform in any given elections.

Conflict itself is not a detriment to any party’s performance in any election, but how best, capable and willing the leadership of the party is in managing the said conflict is what determines how best party members will showcase their strength in the field for the overall victory of the party in any poll.

However, it is imperative to x-ray events leading to the primaries in the Taraba state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially the gubernatorial primaries that never legitimately held in the first and second instances.

Members of the APC, and indeed those that have the interest of the party at heart, knew that the Taraba APC had set itself on the path of failure at the polls the moment the national body of the party, under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, threw all democratic principles out of the window and placed personal interests above the general wellbeing and interests of the clear majority.

Adamu”s single act of connivance with Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, ruined the golden chance and opportunity for APC members in the state to forge a common goal of enthroning the long awaited competent and people’s oriented government in Taraba.

This is indeed a a big blow to the downtrodden people, who are steadily being beaten to abject poverty in the midst of plenty resources in their land due to incompetence and bad governance of the current administration in the state.

Before February 2022, when Senator Bwacha joined APC through the back door, Taraba APC had a handful of competent, visionary and purposeful leaders, aspiring to lead the state to the promised land, and, of course, their capacity is not in doubt looking at their antecedents.

Take, for instance, the likes of Chief David Sabo-Kente, with his unblemished record in the public service and private sector, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, representing Taraba Central in the Senate of the National Assembly since 2015, just to mention a few.

The hope of the people of Taraba getting their desired governor was dimmed in February, 2022, when Bwacha decided to seek refuge in the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a bid to save his dwindling political career.

The declaration of Bwacha as APC candidate in a primary that never held and subsequent disobedience to the order and judgment of the Supreme Court by conducting a kangaroo primary in February 2022, without any legal backing, and foisting an unpopular candidate on the people, was already a disaster planned and carried out by Adamu and his cohorts such as Bwacha.

The elections may have come and gone, but the pains and anguish will continue to be felt by the people for the next four years and will continue to be the concern of patriotic sons and daughters of Taraba state, who are averse to the happenings in the state.

It is, no doubt, that the people have long awaited Chief David Sabo-Kente to take the mantle of leadership in the state so as to save Taraba from total collapse both in infrastructure and human capital development.

If good governance must have a place in Taraba state and Nigeria as a whole, we must start looking at politics in a modern perspective i.e our politics must be politics of the people and it must be a politics of competition of ideas, which will give those that aspire to lead us the opportunity to put their antecedents and life in the court of public opinion for the people to scrutinise and have a choice and a say, instead of being forced to elect unpopular leaders because of undemocratic party arrangements..

However, all hope is not lost for the people of Taraba, just a little perseverance for another four years as we believe in the capacity of Chief David Sabo-Kente to bounce back and form holy alliance with lovers of the state to rescue it from the shenanigans of the people whose agenda is to keep the state and the people in abject poverty, in order to continually manipulate them for their own selfish interest to the detriment of the people.

The 2027 general elections hold another stake in the lives of the people, and for that reason the job starts now for the total liberation of Taraba state through no other person than Chief David Sabo-Kente.

Comrade Onlede, executive director,

Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI),

writes from Abuja

