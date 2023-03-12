Taraba guber: PDP planning to scuttle March 18 polls – APC 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba state, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, Sunday, said the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has perfected plans to scuttle the March 18th general election by using INEC officials and security agencies to rig.

Ardo stated this in Jalingo and warned that the plan is exposed and the electorate are sufficiently sensitised to resist any such attempt.

Ardo who is the state coordinator of Independent Grassroots Presidential Campaign Council (IGPCC) of the president- elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisted that extensive interaction with people at the grassroots and other relevant stakeholders shows that the PDP is jittery due to the outcome of the presidential election and the general acceptance of the APC in the state and they have resolved to use other means to win the election at all costs.

“We have gathered reliably that the PDP has perfected plans to rig the March 18th general election in Taraba state. We are aware that they intend using some INEC officials and security agencies to achieve their aims. We want to warn that the electorates have been well informed and are ready to tackle them.

“The scheme is to ensure that election materials arrive very late especially in the hinterlands so that the election will run into the night when they will perform their devilish acts. Another tactic is to make sure that certain sensitive materials do not come to the polling units at all or they will bring fake results sheets and create confusion.”

