Taraba: Gunmen kill  Ishaku’s aide in Gonga 

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed Levi Gbashi, a special adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku, in Donga local government area of the state.

An eyewitness Mr Tortsua Naagh told Blueprint on phone that the ugly incident occurred during a burial ceremony.

He added that the incident happened at Ityopaa village when he and the late Gbashi were about to leave the venue of the burial they attended in the village.

“We were leaving the venue of the burial on a motorcycle when some young men stopped our motorcycle and ordered us to kneel down.

“We refused to comply with their order as we bought time to attract the attention of the people who were around.

“One of them opened fire and shot at Gbashi three times and killed him instantly.

“He turned to me and the gun hooked. In the process of him running to get another gun from one of them, I ran and entered the crowd of people still at the venue of the burial.

“He followed me, but could not get me. That was how I escaped death by the whiskers,” he narrated.

He noted that the gunmen took away the corpse of the late Gbashi and ran into the bush.

When contacted, the chairman of Donga local government council, Nashuka Ipeyen, confirmed the incident and said he had deployed Special Forces in the area.

“Yes, it is unfortunate that the incident happened. I spoke with the commander of the Special Forces and he has deployed his personnel to the area.

“Soldiers are currently combing the bushes in the area in search of the corpse,” he said.

Taraba state Police command spokesman, DSP Usman Abdullahi, said he was not aware of the development.

Blueprint recalls that Gbashi was former leader of the legislative arm of Donga local government council.