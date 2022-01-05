Taraba: I voluntarily resigned, not sacked – Ishaku’s aide

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Hon Usman Sa’adu Sambo, Wednesday, rejected a press statement issued in Jalingo by the senior special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Mr. Bala Dan Abu that he was sacked from office.

Sambo, who spoke to journalists while reacting to the press statement, said he personally wrote to Governor Darius Ishaku on the 31 of December, 2021that he was no longer interested to work with him as his SSA.

“On the 31s/12/2021, I wrote to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Anthony Jallason, that I was resigning my appointment as his SSA.

“While waiting for his response, today the 5th/01/2022, I received a call that I was sack,” he said.

He noted that after writing to Governor Ishaku through the SSG, he proceeded to his ward chairman in Sintali and informed him that he was quitting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stressed that he joined the PDP in Taraba because of late Sen. Aisha Jummai Alhassan, who was in 2015 victimised by the party at the national level.

“As you can see, they was no single reason spelt out for sacking me, I worked with Governor Ishaku whole heartedly and I chose to return to my former party, the APC without any issues,” he said.

