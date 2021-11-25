Taraba: Ishaku administration reduced unemployment- Commissioner

Taraba state Commissioner for Information and Orientation Danjuma Adamu has said the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku has drastically reduced the high rate of unemployment in the state.

He stated this in Jalingo Thursday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the governor.

He noted that the governor recently graciously granted approval for the employment of qualified applicants into the Taraba state civil service.

“As you all know, last year, the governor gave approval for the recruitment of 3,000 rescue teachers and additional 400 casual staff were absorbed in to the state civil service as permanent and pensionable workers,” he said.

He added that the measure has no doubt boosted the manpower requirements of Taraba state civil service.

He said the determined effort of the administration of Governor Ishaku led administration in collaboration with the security agencies has made the state to be peaceful compared to most states in the Northern part of the country.

“Few days ago, Taraba state government inaugurated a committee to address the recent conflict between herders and farmers in Munga-Dosso in Karim-Lamido local government area of the state.

“Furthermore, Governor Ishaku sent a powerful fact-finding delegation to Manga community in Takum local government area, when it was invaded by the Ambazonian separatists movement from Cameroon,” he said.