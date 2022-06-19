Taraba: Ishaku flags-off N10.3bn 35km Pamaga-Dakka road 

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, Saturday flagged off the construction of 35 kilometer Pamaga-Dakka road in Bali local government area at the cost of N10.3 billion.

While speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Pamanga, he said the contract for the construction of the long neglected road was awarded to Geld Construction Company.

He stated that the contract was a fulfillment of his campaign promise to the people of the area who voted massively for him in the election that brought him to power.

“Dakka and its environs have fertile land. Their land is such that you don’t need to apply fertilizer before you have bountiful harvest. I am pleased that when this road is completed, it will go a long way to boost agricultural and other economic activities. It will increase socio – economic development and enhance effective security surveillance of this area.

“The road will also serve as a short cut for the people of Genye who had long been having it rough to access Jalingo, the Taraba state capital,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of commitment of the contractor handling the project and urged the engineers to maintain strict compliance with the set standard of the project.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Works, Ibrahim Irmiya Hammanjulde, said due process was followed in the award of the contract.



