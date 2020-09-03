Taraba: Ishaku seeks NEXIM Bank’s support on agric, tourism, mineral resources

Taraba state government and the management of Nexim Bank are working on a partnership that will facilitate the development of agricultural, mineral and tourism potentials in the state.

This is part of the resolution reached Wednesday at a meeting of the top management of the bank and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku at the bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Ishaku had briefed the management of the bank on what his administration had achieved so far in the areas of tea production and the plan to invest in coffee growth and production.

He also told the bank’s chiefs what his administration had done in turning the state into a hub for rice production and exportation and plans to develop its tourism potentials.

He said what the state needed now was the bank’s assistance for Highland Tea and palm oil to be produced in larger quantities to meet local and international demands.

He said with increased production capacity of the tea factory in Kakara, Sardauna local government area of the state, and the development of coffee growth and production, thousands more of the youths in the state would be empowered.

He said palm oil produced in the state is the best in the world and is in high demand within and outside the country.