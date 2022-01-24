Taraba: Ishaku warns Muslim council against attempt to cause religious tension

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku has warned the leadership of the state Muslim Council against any attempt to cause religious or political tension in the state.

Ishaku, who spoke to journalists in Jalingo through his Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Barr. Danjuma Adamu, said his administration would deal decisively with any group or individual whose aim is to disrupt the peace of the state.

He noted that the allegation of bias against Muslims in appointments made by the Muslim Council against the administration of Governor Ishaku at a press conference on Friday, January 21, 2022 was false and ridiculous.

“As we speak,government views the action as a blatant attempt to cause religious and political sentiment among the loving people of the state,” he stated.

He maintained that Taraba state Muslims Council took the wrong step in channeling its complaint of the so-called marginalisation of Muslims in appointments.

He lamented that the allegation by the Muslim Council was an embarrassment to the state and the personality of Governor Ishaku.

He informed that during the Christmas homage in 2021 in Takum LGA of the state, the Muslims Council led by its chairman, Abdumumin Abubakar, a retired Khadi, praised the governor for his fairness in dealing with the two major religions in the state.

“We can just imagine what may be responsible for the sudden change in the position of the Muslims Council. Could that be hypocrisy or what went wrong,” he stressed.