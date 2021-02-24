Taraba LG salaries: Concern PDP youth cautions APC

Some concerned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youths in Taraba state on Wednesday cautioned the All Progressive Congress (APC) to stop politicising the issue of payment of local government staff salaries.

The PDP youths who spoke to Blueprint in Jalingo, the state capital lamented that some mischief makers from the opposition were not the way and manner they politicised payment of local government staff salaries in the state.

A concerned PDP youth from Takum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Hon Tikon Adiba, said people should commend governor Darius Ishaku for ensuring 70 to 80 percent regularisation of payment of salaries to workers.

He added that those criticising and spreading false allegations “must as a matter of urgency stop.”

He added that Tarabans at this critical time must understand the economic situation of the country, adding that the opposition must not forget that the year 2020 was difficult for all Nigerians.

He maintained that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest crippled the entire economy in 2020.

According to him, “it is important to look at the gloomy outlook for states as the fall from the federation account hindered so many states of the federation from paying wages of their staff.”

He added that with the fall from the federation account, states like Taraba always have to squeeze itself to pay salaries.

