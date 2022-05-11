Taraba: No political activities in Jukunland until Aku Uka is settled – JDAN

The apex socio-cultural and political organisation of Jukun people, the Jukun Development Association of Nigeria (JDAN) has called for the immediate and indefinite suspension of all political programmes and activities in Jukunland within three days until the new Aku Uka of Wukari His Royal Majesty, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali Amatakhitswen is properly settled.

According to the Jukun association, the original seat of power which is the Aku Uka’s traditional palace in Wukari is where their traditional ruler should be settled.

National President of the association, Chief Bako Benjamin, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said the continued desecration of Jukun heritage and tradition by Governor Darius Ishaku can no longer be accepted and must be resisted and condemned by all true Jukun sons and daughters.

Bako said “the disdain and scorn with which the governor hold the Jukun’s highest traditional stool was revealed when he stayed away and refused to visit and honour the late Aku Uka, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi Kuvyun, when he transited and when the new Aku Uka was installed and coronated.”

Bako said “JDAN as the protector and defender of all Jukun institutions in the world must never keep quiet and remain silent when Governor Darius Ishaku locked up the Aku Uka’s palace and put the keys in his pocket and moves around with it.”

He called on all true Jukun sons and daughters to rise in unity and protect the dignity, purity and sanctity of the highest Jukun traditional institution in the land from being destroyed by Governor Darius Ishaku because of politics.

The president warned that, no political campaign should be happening anywhere in Jukunland when their King, who should be in his traditional home performing necessary daily religious rites, is held up in the private residence of someone in Wukari for months and Jukun people are going about their activities as if everything is alright.

Bako said “the countdown to the 3-day ultimatum given to the Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku to bring back the keys and open up the Aku Uka palace has started.”

He said there shall be a JDAN world press conference in Abuja, which will be attended by 1,000 prominent Jukun sons and daughters across the country, after which they will enforce the ban on all political activities in Jukunland.

