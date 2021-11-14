Taraba: NYCN president congratulates new state chairman Gara

The president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo congratulated the newly inaugurated chairman Taraba state chapter, Prince Gara Soyonga Nongha, urging youth leaders to remain committed to the development of Nigeria.

The youth president who observed the administering of the oath of office on the new executives of NYCN Taraba State Chapter by the National Legal Advisor of the Council, Barr. Bashar Garba, in line with the provisions of the Councils’ constitution, at the headquarters, Abuja also charged the state government “to do more by giving more Youths opportunity to help in coordinating the affairs of the state.”

Amb. Sukubo, who also double as Secretary of NYCN Board of Trustees (BoT), in a statement on Saturday, charged the new Taraba State Chapter Executives to reposition the youths for peace, unity and development.

NYCN President noted that: “ he came into office and met only one structure of the NYCN in Taraba State, and as such will not condone any sinister and ulterior motives to thwart the peace and harmony enjoyed by the Council in the State.

Sukubo recalled that he enjoyed a cordial working relationship with the outgone executives led by Amb. Emmanuel George, and charged on the new executives to continue on that part and live above expectations.

Amb. Sukubo, who expressed happiness that under his watch elections were peacefully conducted and crises are resolved in many states, added that “in many states, NYCN is now peaceful and united for a common goal. This is a step in the right direction. And we shall not rest until the crises in our state chapters are fully resolved.”

The statement reads: “I wish to congratulate the newly elected NYCN Taraba State Chapter Chairman, and the entire executive for their victory at the recently conducted elections.”

“Comrades, your victory should reawake and repositioned not just NYCN, but the entire Youths in your state for peace, unity and development.”

“Youth remain an important segment of our country. The vigour and spirit we represent as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Nigeria, and its rejuvenation. As such, NYCN remains the most critical organisation to assist both federal and state governments in providing solutions to all identified problems.”

“I urge every one of us to task ourselves and members of the Taraba State Executive Council (SEC) to come up with ideas, programs and even projects that will educate, enlighten and empower the youths to take their rightful leadership position. Our states and Nigeria at large are waiting for us to free them from the shackles of underdevelopment.”

“As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I urge you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of laziness. Development of your states and Youth’s interest, in particular, should be above all forms of interests.”

“To achieve all these, our doors at the NYCN National Headquarters shall remain open for any require assistant or support to make your stay impactful.”